Roger Federer stays on track for eighth Halle title

Halle: Roger Federer kept his chances of an eighth title at Halle on track when he overpowered Latvian Ernests Gulbis 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to breeze into the quarter-finals. The 33-year-old, 17-time Grand Slam winner was pushed to three sets in the previous round by German hope Philipp Kohlschreiber but had fewer problems with Gulbis. He will now meet Germany`s Florian Mayer who defeated American Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). Federer has reached the final of the last nine editions of the grasscourt Wimbledon tune-up, winning seven. AFP