Roger Federer faces Stan Wawrinka as home hopes rest with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Roger Federer`s clash with fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka is the standout match as the quarter-finals begin at the French Open on Tuesday. Federer takes on his Davis Cup-winning team-mate on Court Suzanne Lenglen in one of two men`s last-eight ties, while home hopes lie with the last French survivor, 14th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is up against Japan`s fifth seed Kei Nishikori on Court Philippe Chatrier. Second seed Federer, who completed a four-set win over Gael Monfils on Monday after it was suspended at a set apiece in the gloom on Sunday night, is targeting a first Roland Garros semi-final since 2012. He has won 16 of 18 previous meetings with Wawrinka, including on clay in Rome recently. Wawrinka, the eighth seed, has never gone beyond the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 10 previous attempts. Tsonga will be looking to reach the semi-finals for the second time as France still searches for a first winner of its own Grand Slam since Yannick Noah more than 30 years ago. Standing in his way is Nishikori, who has won four of the pair`s five previous meetings and has reached the last eight without dropping a set. Nishikori is bidding to become the first Japanese man since 1933 to make the semi-finals. Before the men take centre stage, the women are in action with Serbian seventh seed Ana Ivanovic up against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, the 19th seed, on the central Court Philippe Chatrier. Ivanovic is unbeaten in six encounters with Svitolina so is the clear favourite going into her first French Open quarter-final since winning the title in 2008. Tuesday`s other match sees Spain`s 21st seed Garbine Muguruza meet Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova, who is fresh from beating defending champion Maria Sharapova in the fourth round on Monday. French Open order of play on showcourts on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2015 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; 1200 GMT start): Court Philippe Chatrier Ana Ivanovic (SRB x7) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x19) Kei Nishikori (JPN x5) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x14) Court Suzanne Lenglen Garbine Muguruza (ESP x21) v Lucie Safarova (CZE x13) Stan Wawrinka (SUI x8) v Roger Federer (SUI x2)