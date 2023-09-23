Rockman Industries Ltd, Vijeta Team Bagged The Winner Trophy

Uttarakhand Preliminaries of CII’s 36th Quality Circle Competition Rudrapur Edition Concluded Successfully



Dehradun (The Hawk): The foundation of a successful factory is laid by its workers, their persistence and commitment are the cornerstone of an organizations achievement said Mr Shiv Kumar Agarwal, Convenor CII Kumaon & MD, LSC Infratech Ltd, Chief Guest at the 36th Quality Circle Competition at Rudrapur. He further shared that competitions like QCC not only facilitate exchanging of ideas and sharing of best practices but also creates awareness amongst the industry on maintaining the Quality of its products and endeavor to improve it constantly.

The Vijeta Quality Circle from Rockman Industries Ltd was adjudged the winner and awarded as “Winners” in 36th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2023 at Rudrapur. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by One Team, Quality Circle from Nestle Ltd and Metal Team Quality Circle from Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as pre-runners to the National Competition.

Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by Gladiator Team, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Rudrapur, Award for Best Solution went to Superstar, Metalman Micro Turners; Award for Best Innovation won by Team K-Air, Karam Industries and Award for Creativity won by Haryali, Century Pulp And Paper.

Team Winner from Denso India Pvt Ltd, Team Sunrise from Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited, Safety Masters from Minda Corporation Ltd received the Special Recognition Awards.

Mr Avinash Kumar Singh, Quality Assurance Head, Bajaj Auto Limited, Pantnagar, Mr Kapil K. Bharti, DGM Quality & BE, BHEL, Rudrapur, and Mr Prashant Garg, Head – Quality Assurance RAC, Voltas Limited Pantnagar were the jury members for the competition. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc. Over 100 workers and managerial staff from 16 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces.