Rockets from Ethiopia hit Eritrea's capital

Addis Ababa: Rockets from Ethiopia's conflict-ridden Tigray region struck the capital of neighbouring Eritrea, diplomats said on Sunday.

The development on Saturday night came amid increasing tensions between the Ethiopian federal government and local force in Tigray, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least two of the rockets appeared to have hit areas near the airport in south of the capital Asmara, the diplomats said.

The rockets attack on Eritrea came after the local force, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), claimed rocket attacks on two airports in Ethiopia earlier in the day.

Since the early hours of November 4, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The mounting disputes between the federal government and the TPLF were exacerbated in September, when the Tigray regional government decided to go ahead with its planned regional elections, which were postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ethiopian government has blamed the TPLF, which was one of the four coalition fronts of the former ruling party the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), for masterminding various treasonous acts across different parts of the country with an overarching goal of destabilizing the East African country.

— IANS