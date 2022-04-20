Rock On 2: When Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli's ugly spat put shooting on hold

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli are all set to reprise their roles in musical drama Rock On 2. While the crew recently wrapped up the shooting of the film, there are reports that all is not well between the two actors. According to a report in Mid-Day, the co-actors had a huge argument over creative differences on the sets of the film during the filming of a song. In fact, things got really serious and the two walked out of the set leading to a disruption in the shoot for nearly an hour. A source was quoted as telling the tabloid, "Purab and Arjun had a spat in front of the entire crew. When things got nasty, the two actors decided to make a quick exit from the location. The shoot came to a grinding halt following the episode." Soon, Farhan Akhtar who is also the producer of the film, came to their rescue. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor intervened and tried to pacify the two. And it was only then that Arjun and Purab agreed to give the shot together. "Farhan was present on the sets and had a shot with both actors for a live concert sequence. So, when he got to know about the situation, he decided to speak to them separately and get it sorted. He met them in their respective vanity vans and managed to calm them down. The shoot then went smoothly with all three actors sharing the stage," the source added. Rock On 2 is the sequel to the hit 2008 film Rock On!! The original film launched the acting careers of Prachi Desai and Farhan in 2008. The sequel will see Shraddha Kapoor joining the star cast of the film. Rock On!! was about the fate of a fictional Mumbai-based rock band Magik, members of which reunite after a decade-long split. The second installment of the film, which has been shot in Shillong, is said to take forward the story in a more musical and fun way. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar, Rock On 2 is set to hit the screens on November 11.