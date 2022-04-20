Robotics May Take Over 10-Million Jobs In 5 Yrs: ASSOCHAM

Lucknow: The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) has predicted around 10-million job loss in the country by artificial intelligence or robots during the course of next five years owing to extreme technological developments taking place globally. "The Union Government should integrate robotics as key components of its flagship 'Make in India,' programme for attracting global manufacturers to set up their highly efficient and automated supply chain facilities in the country," suggested a recent ASSOCHAM study titled 'Digital India to Robotic India.' The current industrial revolution globally is unfolding disruptive technologies in the form of automation, robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, genomics etc., and has started eating jobs in large number and in India alone million of jobs are at stake in the next five years. The Chamber thus, in its study has underlined an 'urgent need' for fostering a partnership among government, industry and academia to equip people with the right skill sets. The coming of driverless cars and trains is one indication. The reduction in use of fuels through greater efficiency of fuel use (cars at 25-30 km/hr are already a reality as well as cars requiring least periodic attention) would need fewer petrol pumps and repair shops, for instance. Allaying concerns about job displacement, the study said, "The sector automation and use of robotics need not be at the expense of labour, coexistence is possible; industry leaders must view the introduction of robots as a competitive advantage." Mr DS Rawat, secretary general of ASSOCHAM, while releasing the study at a press conference here today said that,"The proposed partnership will be able to identify emerging skill requirements and academia, especially from developed countries would need to assist in structuring courses and setting curricula". "The Centre should create a national policy perspective for automation consisting of top level experts, representative of business, government and labour as it will set down the roadmap and guidelines to make this transition as painless as possible while assuring the stakeholders that the benefits will be widely and equitably shared," said Mr Rawat. "This will at least sensitise the nation on the inevitability of robotics led automation in industry, manufacture, transport and distribution," he added. It is also pertinent to note that robotics technology is a settled necessity for not only making Indian industry globally competitive and the country attractive for entrepreneurs but also to promote manufacturing sector in states like Uttar Pradesh to ensure faster economic development. ASSOCHAM has thus suggested the UP Government to dovetail its skill development policy conducive to create an enabling environment for private sector, provide better infrastructure, impart skill training to industrial workforce and promote ease of doing business across the state. UNI