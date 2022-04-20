Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy And More Join David O Russell's Next

Los Angeles: The cast of filmmaker David O Russell's next feature film just got bigger with Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon and Anya Taylor-Joy coming aboard the project. Also joining the film are actors Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola, reported Deadline.

The much-anticipated movie will feature actor Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is said to be based on an original idea from the director. Matthew Budman of "American Hustle" fame will produce, which has been set up at New Regency and is currently in production.

—PTI