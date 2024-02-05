Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Gunfight in Dehradun

Crime Thwarted: Dehradun Police Capture Robbery Duo After Intense Gunfight

Dehradun : Two individuals linked to a robbery targeting a goldsmith have been apprehended following a shootout in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, as per police reports on Sunday. Authorities disclosed that three suspects attempted to rob a goldsmith, brandishing a weapon to intimidate the victim on Sunday. Among the trio, one was apprehended at the scene, while the two fugitives were captured after the gunfire exchange.



SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh informed ANI, "An altercation between law enforcement and suspects occurred at Asan Barrage in Vikas Nagar last night, resulting in injuries to two suspects from police gunfire. They have been transported to the hospital for treatment."

"Yesterday, three individuals attempted an armed robbery against a goldsmith in Vikas Nagar. One suspect was detained onsite, and the two fugitives were apprehended following the encounter last night," added SSP Singh.



Ongoing investigations are being conducted into the incident.

—Input from Agencies