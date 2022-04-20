Robbery, Murder Of Youth Leads To Clashes In Varanasi

Varanasi: Tension gripped the Sarnath area in Varanasi after a mob, anguished with the killing of a youth during an incident of robbery, clashed with the police, sources said on Saturday.

Police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Police sources said that armed miscreants robbed jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from Ravindra Seth, who was returning to his home after closing his jewellery shop in the Damodarpur area.

When Mr Seth raised an alarm, a youth Kamlesh Yadav (19), who came forward to help the jeweller was shot dead by the assailants. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the robbery and murder, the motorcycle-borne miscreants fled from the spot.

Anguished over the incident, family members of Kamlesh and other local residents gathered near the Nai Bazar chauraha in large numbers. They stopped vehicular traffic for several hours over demands of speedy arrest of the miscreants among others. Sources said that police officials who reached the spot tried to pacify the people but someone started pelting stones at the cops, following which the crowd went berserk. Numerous agitated people pelted stones at police and although 'lathis' were used to stop them, it did not have much effect.

After some time, a large number of security personnel including police force from various stations, PAC and QRT team reached the spot and the situation was then brought under control.

Sources said that in the clash, that took place between the agitated crowd and the police, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni and other police officials were injured who were discharged after receiving primary treatment.

The vehicles of several police officials, including those of Superintendent of Police (City) and the Circle Officer (CO) were damaged during the clash.

Considering the gravity of the situation, several senior officials including ADG (Zone) Brijbhushan and IG Range Vijay Singh Meena took stock of the situation, late Friday night.

Upon Ravindra's complaint, several people, including a person from his village, have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. UN