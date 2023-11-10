    Menu
    Robbers Loot Gold, Silver Jewellery Worth Rs 20 Cr From Dehradun Store

    Inam Ansari
    November10/ 2023
    Dehradun: Unidentified robbers looted gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 20 crore from a jewellery store in Uttarkhnad's Dehradun, police said on Friday.
    Officials said that the incident took place on Thursday at the Reliance Jewelery showroom near the Police Headquarters and Secretariat on VIP Rajpur Road.
    According to police, four miscreants entered the showroom while one stood outside. Then the miscreants held 11 employees, including the guard, in the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted gold and silver jewellery worth more than Rs 20 crore.
    Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Ajay Singh said that the robbers left their bikes and ran away after getting information from the police due to checking at various places.
    Police have recovered two bikes of the robbers, he said.
    An investigation into the clues found from CCTV footage is underway, the police said. —ANI

