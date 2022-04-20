Robbers Loot Cash Over Rs 20 Lakh From Businessman's Residence

Greater Noida: Dozens of burglars robbed Rs 20 lakh from a grocery businessman's house here on Friday evening.

The robbery took place at the residence of Bhubaneshwar Goyal's residence at Delta Sector 2.

The robbers held the whole family at gun-point when they looted cash and 50 tola of gold. A case has been registered at Greater Noida, Surajpur Police station, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harish Chandra said, "The incident took place between 7 pm to 9 pm at Bhubaneshwar Goyal's residence when he was at his shop. Dozens of goons attacked his family members and held them at gun-point. They robbed Rs 80,000 and 50 tola of gold. Approximately, Rs 20 lakh is said to be stolen by the robbers."

"Soon, after receiving information, Police arrived at the crime spot. The team began their investigation. A forensic team was also called. According to the family's statement, police registered a case and a probe is on to nab the culprits," he added.

Police said that as per the statement of the family, the robbers barged into their house and Goyal's wife and two sons were present. One son was held at gunpoint and the thieves were repeatedly asking about cash. In the meantime, the goons also indulged in a scuffle with three persons.

Initial investigation suggested that the criminals pre-planned the whole robbery as they entered the house by mentioning Goyal's name.