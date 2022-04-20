Roadways Union Demands Re-Running Of Buses On Closed Routes

Kathgodam (Nainital): Various issues were relating to operations of the Uttarakhand Roadways and that of employee welfare were discussed in a meeting of Uttaranchal Roadways Employees Union, here in Kathgodam. The employees demanded opening of routes to roadways buses which had been closed earlier on the pretext of load factor. Employees said that no harassment by the government would be tolerated in any case.

In a meeting held at Kathgodam depot on Tuesday, State President Kamal Papai accused the roadways management of harassment of employees on the pretext of load factor. He said that on one hand the management has not paid salaries for two months, while in the off-season, the employees are being harassed on the ploy of load factor. Branch President Anand Bisht said that routes of the plains and the hills where the roadways management had stopped running of buses should be opened again. The employees raised many demands including making of rest room at Kathgodam depot and make available e-ticketing machine at Kathgodam depot soon. The employees also warned of agitation if all demands are not met soon. Regional secretaries, Ram Awadh Yadav, Jamil Khan, Raghuveer Chaudhary, Pradeep Sharma, SP Singh, Suraj Kumar, Neeraj Kanyal, Laxman Adhikari, Kedar Joshi, Om Prakash Tiwari, Digvijay Singh, Kulvinder Singh, Sandeep Bisht, Kishori Lal, Moeen Hussain, Amrish Saxena, Kevendra Chauhan, Yogesh Mehta, Banwari Lal, Satyaprakash, Bhuvan Bharti, Hem Arya, Harpal Singh, Ghanshyam Singh etc. were present in the meeting.