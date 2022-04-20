Roadside bomb kills four civilians in Afghanistan

Kabul: Four Afghan civilians were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb in eastern Ghazni province, provincial government spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

"The incident occurred in Peerka locality of Khogyani district on Tuesday night. The district police officials were trying to find and notify the next of kin of the victims," spokesman Harif Noori told Xinhua.

He blamed enemies of peace, referring to the Taliban militant group, for the attack in the province, 125 km south of the country''s capital Kabul, Xinhua news agency reported.

Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

On Tuesday morning, two police officers were killed and three police officials, including provincial police chief, were injured after a roadside bomb struck a police van in central Daikundi province.

--IANS