Roads to be named after Bikru massacre victims

Kanpur: The eight police personnel who were martyred in the Bikru massacre on July 3 this year, will now have roads named after them in their native places.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had decided to pay homage to the martyred policemen in this manner.

Diwakar Shukla, chief engineer PWD, said, "The decision to name roads in native places of Bikru martyrs, who died in the line of duty, has been approved by the government."

According to the PWD official, road projects have been identified in Agra, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Banda, Jhansi, Mathura and Rae Bareli - all districts to which the slain policemen belong.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police Devendra Kumar Mishra and three sub-inspectors - Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Anup Kumar Singh, Nebu Lal - and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Babloo and Jitendra were killed during a raid to nab a criminal in Bikru village in Chaubeypur police area of Kanpur on July 3.

The police team had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey, a dreaded gangster, accused of attempt to murder by a villager.

They were attacked by the gangster and his aides as soon they reached the Bikru village under Chaubeypur police circle.

"These roads will carry signages mentioning the names of the martyred cops and other necessary details. The idea, is to honour their native places in the hope of inspiring others," said the senior official.

