Road Traffic Accident Too, A Pandemic

Dehradun: Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society, Jakhan, Rajpur Road Dehradun is conducting public awareness programme to prevent road traffic accidents for the last 15 years but unfortunately cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The way the government, NGOs, media houses and society at large who have tried to spread awareness among each other to prevent COVID-19 pandemic has been commendable.

If the government and public take a resolution to take up any national issue of any public interest then we can tackle any problem be it the pandemic like COVID-19 or road traffic accidents.

According to WHO and government of India report in our country we lost around 50,000 people due to road accidents in corresponding four months last year while with covid-19 pandemic this year in India the death rate has decreased to almost two and a half thousand people only. If we compare the deaths among road traffic accidents and COVID-19, the deaths in the latter are almost negligible.

Guinness and Limca world record holder Dr. B.K.S. Sanjay said whether person dies due to Covid -19 pandemic or a traffic accident, it is a loss to his family and ultimately a loss to the nation. Dr. Sanjay said, the way the Government, NGOs and public has shown the enthusiasm and spent resources to prevent Covid-19 infection, if a fraction is spent on prevention of road traffic epidemic then the result will be worthwhile and long lasting.

Dr. Gaurav Sanjay, an orthopaedic surgeon told that if we want to reduce the numbers of accidents in our country then we have to first reduce numbers of vehicles and have to increase mass public transportation, then, the number of accidents definitely will be reduced as it has been revealed by Uttarakhand police reports that during lockdown in last April the numbers of death due to road traffic accidents was almost zero. In case of Covid-19 it was difficult to initially identify the causative agent but we definitely know that vehicle is the causative agent in road traffic accidents. According to a research study conducted by Dr. Gaurav Sanjay, 90 % of the road traffic accidents are caused due to negligence of drivers.

It is appealed to the policy makers, administrators and public that we should realise this point and we all should try to control this road traffic epidemic at our level.

Dr. B.K.S. Sanjay said that we should spread the awareness about the common health and social problems and this way we can contribute our share in the nation building.