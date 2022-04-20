Road Safety Awareness Is The Need Of The Hour: Young Indians (Yi)

Young Indian (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organized an awareness Car Rally on Road Safety in Dehradun. In today's world road transport has become an integral part of every human being. Everybody is a road user in one shape or the other. The present transport system has minimized the distances, but it has on the other hand increased the risk to life and limb. As per Ministry of Road Transport and highways, every year road crashes result in loss of lakhs of lives and serious injuries to crores of people. India contributes about 13% of total road crashes and fatality all over the world. Person behind the wheel plays an important role in most of the Road Accidents. In most of the cases accidents occur either due to carelessness or due to lack of road safety awareness of the road user. Hence road safety education is as essential as any other basic skills of survival. Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter felt the need for creating awareness on this issue and organized Road Safety Awareness Car Rally to sensitize people on importance of Road Safety keeping in mind the current social distancing norms as per MHA, GoI and Government of Uttarakhand, the rally was organized without any physical contact. Clues were given to the participants through a specially made mobile app.Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council and Managing Director, Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd flagged off the rally from Rajpur Road, Dehradun. Mr Dawar committed support of CII in such socially relevant initiatives.Mr Rahul Singhal, Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter & Founder Shivalik Enterprises shared that the objective of this activity it to make citizens, specially the youngsters aware about safe driving habbits while they drive their vehicles. He added that alongside the activity various engagement activities was conducted to promote the cause like Horn Not Ok Please - Avoid Unnecessary Honking; Always Fasten Your Seat Belts While Driving; Avoid Lane Switching and Don’t Drink and Drive to name a few.Mr Janmaijai Khanduri, SSP, Dehradun was the Chief Guest for the Yi - Road Safety Awareness Rally. Mr Khanduri while interacting with participants shared that Uttarakhand Police is always there to support such initiatives which connects with citizens and help spreading message of importance of road safety. He shared that our aim is to provide safer road journey to users and reduce the number of accidents and fatal incidents which occur every year in State due to carelessness of driver be it four-wheeler or two-wheeler. Wearing helmet on two-wheeler is also as important as fastening the seatbelts, he added.Mr Harshit Gupta, Co-Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter shared that Yi is committed to take up relevant social cause for the betterment of State and its Citizens. He added that the philosophy of working for the development of society and giving back to society is well integrated in the working of Yi, as it’s integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organization playing a proactive role in India's development process.The activity witnessed good participation of Yi chapter members and select invitees. Participants apprised Young Indians (Yi) for their initiative of conducting an A Car Treasure Hunt: Explore the Town Rally 2.0 - an App based Contactless, Clue Car Rally for raising awareness on Road Safety and making it fun linked keeping the ethos of youth high and many showed their interest to join Yi in Dehradun.