Road Near Pipalkoti On Badrinath NH Blocked Due To Debris Pile-Up

Chamoli: The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris on Tuesday, officials said.

Chamoli police shared the visuals from the spot on Twitter, showing a huge pile of debris on the road. "Road blocked due to debris from a hill near Pipalkoti on Badrinath National Highway," Chamoli Police said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier on Monday, the Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was facing the threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.

Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. —ANI