    Road Near Nandaprayag And Chhinka On Badrinath NH Blocked Due To Debris Pile-Up

    Inam Ansari
    August3/ 2023
    Badrinath NH Blocked

    Chamoli: The road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris on Thursday, officials said.
    Chamoli police shared the visuals from the spot on Twitter, showing a huge pile of debris on the road.
    Earlier on Tuesday, The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris, officials said. The Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district has been facing the threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.
    Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. —ANI

