Road Mishap Claims Seven Lives In UP

Chandauli: At least seven people including four women were killed and one injured when a speeding truck laden with animals crashed into a road side house in Elia area of this district early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place when a truck laden with animals was passing by the area early morning and was being followed by UP Dial 100 policemen. Police sources here said that the incident occurred when the truck driver crashed into a house on Chakia-Maldha road while breaking an electricity pole on a roadside in order to prevent the police from stopping them.

All members of the family were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Police said that several animals were tied in a disorganised manner in the truck.The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.

When the police reached the spot to take the bodies into custody, the locals drove them away. Following stone pelting, the police took a back step. The deceased have been identified as Ram Kishan (25), Suhagin (22), Golu (08), Nisha (10), Moni (06), Molu (05) and Sama Devi (60).

However ,the head of the house, Kallu Ram survived the incident.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs five lakhs to be given to the family members of all the deceased.

The DM said that action will also be taken against the guilty policemen. He also mentioned that residential lease papers will also be given to the family of the deceased.

Following the backlash of the locals, Senior Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Virendra Yadav suspended Elia chowki in charge Ashok Yadav, Inspector Nagendra Pratap Singh including five constables, while the Chakia police station in charge Ashvani Chaubey was attached to the police line.

Police force was deployed in the district in a large number after the incident. Sources added that the 10-member family of Kallu Ram lived in the Maldha village situated in the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border area in the Elia area of Chandauli. UNI