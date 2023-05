Ballia: Three persons were killed on the spot when a speeding tractor rammed their motorbike in Sikandarpur area, police sources said here on Wednesday.

According to police, three people were crushed to death by tractor in Sahatvar area near Subhadra Inter College late on Tuesday night. Tractor driver escaped from the spot after the accident.

Deceased were identified as Rajendra Chauhan (30), Devendra Chauhan (30) and Santosh Chauhan (23). Police have launched manhunt to nab accused driver.

UNI