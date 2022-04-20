Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Road in Jhol village of Maldevta in Dehradun blocked with rubble, following heavy rainfall in the region. Construction of road for Boantha village is underway and the overnight rainfall carried the rubbles to this road.—ANI

Delete Uttarakhand: Road in Jhol village of Maldevta in Dehradun blocked with rubble, following heavy rainfall in the region. Construction of road for Boantha village is underway and the overnight rainfall carried the rubbles to this road. pic.twitter.com/5ulFLIaKiQ — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021



