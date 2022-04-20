    Menu
    Road in Jhol village of Maldevta in Dehradun blocked with rubble, following heavy rainfall in the region

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Road in Jhol village of Maldevta in Dehradun blocked with rubble, following heavy rainfall in the region. Construction of road for Boantha village is underway and the overnight rainfall carried the rubbles to this road.—ANI


