Road Connecting Vishwanath Temple, Ganga Ghat Should Be Constructed Before Navratra: Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned of the district to complete the broadening of the road between Gangaghat and Kashi Vishwanath temple before the start of Navratra next month.

"The official should complete the road before the Navratra as Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wants the same. But there should be no controversy in acquiring the land and talks should be done with the concerned people for an amicable agreement," he said.

UP government has taken up the task to broadening the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Ganga Ghat road to 10-15 feet and acquisition of land and building has been started.

The Chief Minister gave these directions after worshiping at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Wednesday night during his visit to the city.

He also inspected the works of the Mandir corridor and later attended the 'Sayan aarti' at the Grabhgriha at the Vishwanath temple.

CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath temple Vishal Singh honoured the Chief Minister with Angvastram and displayed a presentation about the upcoming projects near the temple. UNI