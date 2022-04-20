Road connecting Changru, Tinkar in Nepal to district headquarters inaugurated

Pithoragarh: The pedestrian road built by Nepal Army connecting Changru and Tinkar, the last villages along its border with China, to the district headquarters was inaugurated on October 5.

The inauguration was done by Far-West Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatt. He was accompanied by several senior officials from the administration and the Army during the event.

The Council of Ministers in Nepal had asked the Army to complete the 87 kilometers pedestrian road network in the region.

The roads are in the vicinity of the bridge between India's Dharchula, which lies in the Pithoragarh district, and Nepal.

Nepal has been trying to strengthen its road network in the border areas after tensions with India.

The tensions between the two countries related to boundary issues came to the fore in May after the Nepal government released a new map of Nepal, incorporating Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

Responding to it, New Delhi asserted that the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence" and termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement.

—ANI