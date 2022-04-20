Road Clearance Ops In Cloudburst-Affected Areas Underway

Dehradun: In the wake of cloudburst, District Administration has carried out an operation of clearing roads in disaster-affected areas on Sunday.

The reconstructing of roads has begun at Tikocchi Kiranu area in Uttarakhand while it would soon be initiated in other cloudburst-affected areas, according to the State Information Department. The roads have been severely damaged by the cloudburst. Several districts of Uttarakhand was hit by a cloudburst on August 18 prompting the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations. Due to the cloudburst, several people have been stranded at various places in the area. According to IMD's prediction, Uttarkhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.