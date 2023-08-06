Road Blocked Near Pipalkoti On Badrinath NH Due To Falling Debris

Chamoli: A road was blocked near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway due to falling debris on Sunday, police said.

In this regard, the official media handle of Chamoli police took to Twitter and said, "The road is blocked due to debris near Chhinka, Pipalkoti and Marwadi Bridge on the Badrinath National Highway."

Police further stated that work is underway to open the road at the remaining stretch.

"Badrinath Highway is currently blocked at the following places. Pipalkoti, Pagal Nala, Tangani, Marwadi Bridge.Work is underway to open the road at all places," an official statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, traffic on the Gangotri National Highway was affected due to falling debris. "The traffic was disrupted 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi. Devotees of the Gangotri Dham Yatra were left stranded on the route," an official statement said. —ANI