Road Accidents Like COVID 19, A Pandemic

Dehradun (The Hawk): Today Sanjay Orthopaedic Spine & Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society organized a webinar on the concluding day of National Road Safety Month.

Dr. Gaurav Sanjay, India Book Record Holder, Orthopaedic Surgeon, said that one-fourth of the patients suffering from road accidents die and only a quarter of people are able to recover despite good treatment, while others have some residual disability. Due to which, not only the victims but also the economic condition of the country is deteriorating. After the road traffic accident, the poor is becoming poorer.

The cause of the corona epidemic is the COVID 19 Virus, which is so microscopic that we cannot see it, so we cannot kill it, but the factors causing road accident, which are the drivers in 90% times in the road accidents, can be caught by the traffic police and such people should be punished and penalized as per law without letting them go.

Guinness and Limca Book Record holder Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay, who has been awarded this year's Padma Shri award by the Government of India, told during the webinar that COVID 19 is a very severe pandemic which has affected the whole world. Similarly road traffic accidents are killing many people who are bread earners for their family. Many-a-times road traffic accidents can be prevented by following traffic rules. Hence we must seriously look into how the prevent these accidents.

Dr Sanjay has quoted certain comparative facts which are eye opening like COVID 19 has infected 10937320 people while only 155949 people died that means 1 out of 100 died while according to WHO 2019 report 437,396 road traffic accidents happened and out of that 1,54,732 people died. That means 1 out of every 3 road traffic accidents victim died.

Dr Sanjay told another issue is that while 90% of COVID 19 patients who died were older than 60 years and having many comorbidities and living a sedantary life at home most of the time whereas 70% of road traffic accidents victims were in the age group of 18-45 years and were active and healthy.