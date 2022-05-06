Road accident in Pratapgarh leaves two dead

Pratapgarh: A car rammed into a motorcycle here, leaving two members of a family dead and four others injured, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Rahul Mishra said Shailesh Kori (20) and his mother-in-law Nirmala Devi (55) were going to their home on a motorcycle on Thursday evening when the accident took place.

Both Shailesh and his mother-in-law died on the spot, while three persons waiting for a bus were injured.

The car driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was also injured in the collision, police said, adding he has been detained.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem—PTI