Road accident in J&K: three people are feared dead

Jammu (The Hawk): It is believed that three individuals were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into the Chenab river on Tuesday in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the Chenab river in the Gaddoo neighbourhood of Doda district. The three people who were travelling in the vehicle died.

"Rescue efforts were initiated as quickly as possible.

"As of this moment, there is no sign of any of the missing persons. According to sources within the police department, there is a possibility that they were carried away by the currents of the Chenab river.

As search and rescue efforts got underway, additional details were being expected.

