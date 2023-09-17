Road accident claims three bizmen, truck driver in Mathura

Mathura (UP): Three Aligarh-based businessmen died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the Delhi-Agra national highway in Mathura on Saturday night.

The truck driver also died in the accident while two other passengers in the car got critically injured.

According to police, the car was on its way from Aligarh to Kokilavan Dham Shani temple in Kosi Kalan area near Mathura.

"The deceased are identified as Nividh Bansal, 29, Aalok Dayal, 31, Aakash, 30, and the truck driver, Ajeet Kumar, 30, a resident of Chhapra district in Bihar," said SP (city) Martand Prakash Singh. All of them died on the spot.

The three businessmen were friends. Aakash used to run a private hospital, Nividh owned a restaurant and Alok was a grocery dealer.

Jait police station SHO Ajay Verma said: "Preliminary investigation suggests that the car first hit Ajeet, who was walking towards a dhaba near the accident spot, and then collided with the truck parked on the roadside. The car driver apparently dozed off at the wheel which led to the accident."

"The car was badly damaged. We somehow managed to recuse two passengers. They are currently undergoing treatment. Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination," said Verma.

