Road Accident Claims 3 Lives In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: Three devotees, including two brothers, died on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Chauk area in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said here.

Police sources here Durgesh Mishra (26), Chandan Mishra (25) and Neeraj Tewari (28), all hailing from Gonda, were going to Kedarnath when their car rammed into roadside electric pole in Chauk area. All three of them died on the spot in the accident while two others were severely injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. UNI