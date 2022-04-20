RMRC Foundation Laid In BRD Medical College In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Laying the foundation stone for the Regional Medical Research Centre in BRD Medical college in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this centre will play a pivotal role in eradicating dreaded disease like encephalitis as identification of virus and bacteria would now be very easy.

"The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) will be developed in the line of National Institute of Virology, Pune and will help in early detection of bacterial or virus of the diseases that is killing children in eastern Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister told reporters after laying foundation of the RMRC here on Sunday.

The CM also laid foundation of Combined Rehabilitation Centre (CRC) where rehabilitation of children who survive encephalitis attack will be carried out.

"Both the projects have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Government has released Rs 104 crore for setting up of CRC in Gorakhpur where children, who survive the encephalitis attack are just reduced to couch potatoes," the Chief Minister said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Social welfare minister Thawar Chand Gehlot were present when foundation of both centres were laid. Mr Adityanath said that the state has seen a drastic fall in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) this year because of the concerted efforts of the government.

The government churned out figures to suggest that from January 1 to August 28 this year, 319 such cases were reported in the BRD Medical College Hospital and 63 deaths took place, compared to 640 cases and 154 deaths during the same period last year. It further says that 1,427 AES and JE cases were reported from January 1 to August 9, 2018 in the state during which 111 deaths were reported.

Over 5,400 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese Encephalitis were reported in the state in 2017, leading to 748 deaths, compared to 4,353 such cases and 715 deaths in 2016, health ministry claims.

Chief Minister said that government has also launched the 'Dastak' campaign against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in collaboration with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

"Encephalitis affects children up to 15 years of age. This is our commitment to protect them from this deadly disease so that these children too can play an active role in nation building," he said.

As many as 38 districts of the northern state have been affected by the deadly disease.

Chief Minister said that Union Government is helping State Government at every step. The Union Government has approved eight super specialty centres in six medical colleges of the state. For this union government has given Rs 120 crore each to the medical college, he said. "Between 2014 and 2014 Uttar Pradesh had 13 medical colleges but between 2014 and 18 the state got 13 new colleges. Five of which were approved last year and eight this year. These medical colleges will come up at the divisional headquarters," the Chief Minister said. UNI