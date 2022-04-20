Rlwys Offers Its Land For Vegetable Market

Varanasi/New Delhi: The railways on Thursday provided its land for a vegetable market in Uttar Pradesh''s Varanasi as people, ignoring calls for social distancing for combating coronavirus, throng vegetable markets.

"In view of crowds at several vegetable markets, the railways has decided to allow its unused land of diesel loco sheds for a vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown," a senior railway official said.

A senior Railway Ministry official in Delhi said the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) are fully competent to take these decisions and that all efforts are being made to ensure social distancing.

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown from March 24 to April 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second special address to the nation on Tuesday night, people across the country have started panic-buying, resulting in heavy rush at markets.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the people to not indulge in panic buying as all the essential items are available.

The national transporter has suspended passenger train services till April 14 to combat the spread of Covid-19. Only freight trains are allowed to ensure the supply of essential items across the country. --IANS



