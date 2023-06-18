RLD's UP chief: Without Congress, no anti-BJP front can be effective

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party's coalition partner, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has advocated for a unified opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that without the Congress, no front can effectively fight the BJP.

In light of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's insistence that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is strongest in a particular state, a comment made by the RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ramashish Rai prior to the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna takes on greater significance.

On June 23, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will convene a gathering of opposition parties to plot an approach to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.—Imputs from Agencies