RJP Student, Bilal Ahamad, Selected For State-Level Competition Under Inspire Award Scheme

Chandpur (Bijnor): Mr Bilal Ahmad, a promising student of Raja Jwala Prasad Arya Inter College Bijnor, was honoured by the College Principal, Mr Ompal Singh and Mr Sudhanshu Vats, the District Science Co-ordinator by presenting him a certificate and trophy on Thursday as he was selected for the state level competition under the Inspire Award Standard Scheme run by central government. The District Science Co-ordinator Mr Sudhanshu Vats said that the government had invited the innovative ideas from the students of the CBSE, ICSE and UP Secondary Education Board on its website under the Inspire Award Standards Scheme to promote science thinking of students in which 25 child scientists of the district were selected for innovation. Under this scheme, 25 child scientists of the district were honoured by providing them the amount of Rs10,000 through transection in their accounts. He further told that the child scientists had participated in the Science Model Exhibition held at SD College of Engineering and Technology Muzaffarnagar inwhich the college student Bilal Ahmed was selected for the state level exhibition. Now Mr Bilal Ahmad will participate in state level science exhibition held in Lucknow on 30th January.

The Principal of the school Mr Ompal Singh honoured the selected students Priyanshu, Ashu, Hrithik and Bilal Ahmad and appreciated the best work of all science teachers. Mr Atul Kumar Rastogi, Mrs Rashmi Chauhan, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Bhupendra Pal Singh, Sunil Babu, SP Gangwar, Virendra Kumar and Tejpal Singh, the learned teachers were also awarded on this occasion. All the staff members were present on the occasion of honour ceremony.