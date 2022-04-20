RJD to hold dharna at Patna ground against farm laws on Dec 5

Patna: As the Union government is slated to hold yet another round of talks with the farmers on their demands in Delhi on December 5, the opposition RJD will hold a dharna at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Saturday to protest against three new central farm laws.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the three farm laws were "against the ideology of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi".

"We have decided to sit on a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidan from 10 am on Saturday. Eighty per cent of our countrymen are dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Hence, he (Mahatma Gandhi) said that if our farmers are strengthened, our country will automatically grow. Unfortunately, the Modi government is doing just the opposite," the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said.

"The motive behind the three farm laws is to take away the lands of farmers and make them labourers. At present, a big farmer agitation is going on in the country, especially in Delhi, but the Prime Minister has disappeared from the scene. If he represents the people of the country, he should come forward to address the issues of our farmers," Tejashwi said.

"The farmers want a written commitment on the continuation of the MSP system. Why is the Modi government not giving it? The farmers of many states like Bihar are not getting even the MSP on various crops. The Modi government's action is against the farmers. Hence, they are not making any commitment ," Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader said that farmer leaders did not consume food and water offered by the government at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday. "They have no faith on this government. Every time the Modi government comes up with new policies, it has hurt the common people of the country. We have seen the consequences of demonetisation, GST implementation, privatisation of railways, aviation sector and others. When people of the country ask questions on these points, they start to divert attention from the issues," he said.

"Why did the Centre not discuss the agriculture-related Bills before their passage and implementation. The whole idea is to private agricultural sector in the country. The consequences will be extremely dangerous."

"The Nitish Kumar government had abolished the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system in Bihar in 2006. Due to this, Bihar farmers are unable to get MSP as mandis are not available to sell their crops. The situation is such that the government has announced an MSP of Rs 1,850 for paddy but farmers are selling it for Rs 1,200. A similar situation or even worst will happen if we don't fight against the black laws today," Tejashwi said.

"I appeal to every farmer in Bihar to come out on the streets and protest against the three black farm laws. I also appeal to RJD supporters to intensify their agitation in Bihar and strengthen the hands of protesting farmers," he said.

