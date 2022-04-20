RJD denied permission to stage protest at Gandhi maidan

Patna: The Patna district administration has rejected the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) application for staging demonstration here at Gandhi maidan, in protest against the Centre's farm laws, which have triggered massive outrage across the country.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday announced its support to the farmers protesting in and around Delhi seeking repeal of the three recent farm laws and decided to stage a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi maidan on Saturday.

Kumar Ravi, District Magistrate of Patna told IANS that dharna inside Gandhi maidan is not allowed.

"Hence, we have rejected the application of RJD. We only allow an individual to pay respect at Mahatma Gandhi statue. For dharna, we have already allocated place at Gardanibagh locality."

As denied permission of holding a protest, RJD leaders have started demonstration at the maidan's gate.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "We have staged dharnas in the past. If the district administration can give us permission of political rallies which have a large magnitude, why we are being denied permission of holding a stir?

It is a Tuglaki government's rule in state which is making all possible efforts to suppress the voice of opposition parties and farmers of the country. We will not allow them to do so."

