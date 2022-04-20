RJD and LJP leaders shot at in separate incidents in Bihar

Patna: Two leaders of the RJD and the LJP were shot at in Bihar's Madhubani and and Bhojpur districts, respectively, in the last 24 hours.



Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raj Kumar Yadav was shot at on NH 527B under Jai Nagar police station in Madhubani district on Thursday. His condition is stated to be critical. In a statement to the police, Raj Kumar said that he was returning on his bike from Jai Nagar to Kamalwari village when two armed men wearing face masks open fired on him.



"The assailants were waiting near a fuel station. As soon as Raj Kumar came near them, they open fired on him. Due to the sudden attack, Raj Kumar met with an accident and attackers shot at him from close range. The victim has sustained gun shot injuries in stomach and is under close observation of the doctors at a private hospital," said Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Jai Nagar police station.



On Wednesday night, Prem Chand Yadav, the general secretary of Lok Janshakti Party in Bhojpur district, was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in Isadhi Bazar village under the Jagdishpur police station.

Prem Chand was returning home to Kusuma village when the attackers shot at him. His condition is also critical.

—IANS



