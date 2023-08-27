    Menu
    River of symphony flows in Kashi as G20 Orchestra enthralls audience with 'Sur Vasudha'

    Varanasi: Inspired by the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," 101 musicians and vocalists from G20 member nations and invited countries performed in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and wowed the crowd.

    The Culture Ministers' Meeting in the city came to a close with a performance by the G20 Orchestra titled 'Sur Vasudha' on Saturday night, organised by India's G20 presidency.

    There were 61 Indian artists and singers and another 40 from G20 and invitee countries. In Benares, the ancient city of music, the musicians brought their traditional instruments and played in perfect harmony.—Inputs from Agenciie

