Riteish, Genelia Again Blessed With Son

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza have welcomed their second son, and chose to break the news to the world in an innovative way. Meanwhile, their friends from the film fraternity sent in their love for their new bundle of joy. On Wednesday, Riteish took to Twitter, and shared an image of his elder son Riaan, with the caption: "Hey guys, my Aai and Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his...- Love Riaan." Following this, a string of congratulatory messages came in from names like Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more. Here's what they had to 'tweet' to Riteish and Genelia, whose love story began in 2003, culminating into a marriage in 2012, and who had their first child Riaan in 2014. Anil Kapoor: Congratulations. You've given Riaan the most precious gift ever - a little baby brother. Wishing you loads of joy and love Dia Mirza: Welcome to this wonderful world little one. Big hug and kisses. Abhishek Bachchan: Many congratulations to my lil brother @Riteishd and vaahini @geneliad on the arrival of their newborn. God bless. Bipasha Basu: Congratulations to the handsome couple @Riteishd and @geneliad! Baby Boy... Yayyyy! Love to the little bundle of love. Manish Paul: Brooooo big big congrats. Karan Johar: Huge congratulations Riteish and Genelia....a baby boy! Sending you both all my love and the best years ahead! Farah Khan: OH MY GOD! Congrats Genelia and Riteish..Family of cuties. Siddharth: Congratulations @geneliad & @riteishd on the arrival of their second angel... All the love in the world to you two! Satish Kaushik: Congrats @Riteishd @geneliad for another beautiful addition to the family. Sajid Khan: Congrats!!!!!!the family is now picture perfect. Aftab Shivdasani: Wow!! Congratulations to you bro and of course our darling @geneliad! Welcome, little prince! Lots of love. Huma Qureshi: @Riteishd congrats to both of you... God bless the lil munchkins @geneliad. Jackky Bhagnani: Woohooooo congratulations the gang is complete. When are we going to Disneyland now! Lara Dutta Bhupathi: Congratulations my dearest @Riteishd and @geneliad!!! Hugs to all four of you!!!