    Menu
    Showbiz

    Riteish Deshmukh wishes 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati as he turns 36

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati.

    Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday.

    He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish.

    "Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a stupendous one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted.

    Several celebrities including actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, and others wished the actor on his 36th birthday.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in