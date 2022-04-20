Riteish Deshmukh proposes to wife Genelia again!

Mumbai: This Bollywood couple is so much in love that even after three years of marriage, it seems to be deeply lost in one another! We are talking about none other than Marathi mulga Riteish Deshmukh and his pretty wife Genelia. Riteish and Genelia�s tweets Friday morning were loaded with romance. The actor posted a picture thanking designer Raghavendra Rathore for a wonderful show at the ongoing Lakme India Fashion week. His beautiful spouse posted the same picture with a caption that read: �Hey Good Looking!! I think I have a crush on @Riteishd: That was a great show @RRathoreCo � (sic).� Hubby darling was quick enough to respond to her tweet. His tweet read: Ritesh and Genelia, who exchanged vows on February 3, 2012, welcomed their first child, a baby boy Riaan on November 25, 2014. Here�s wishing this beautiful couple, happiness and togetherness forever.