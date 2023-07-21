Rising Yamuna Water Level Reaches Outer Walls Of Taj Mahal

Agra: The water level of the Yamuna River in Agra rose amid rainfall in the northern states and touched the outer walls of the iconic monument, the Taj Mahal.

Describing the situation, ASI director in Agra, Dr Rajkumar Patel said, "The water level has come up to the areas behind the Taj Mahal. Between the fencing and the Taj Mahal walls there is a huge space where there is a garden and fencing. The garden and the fencing at the back are completely submerged. The water level is between 1.5 to 2 feet at the outer wall of the Taj Mahal."

Analysing the situation, Dr Rajkumar Patel said, "This could be a sign of worry for any archaeological monument. Since these are old, there may be defects like weak plaster, weak masonry, small holes or habitations for mice or other animals." The ASI director said that waterlogging for so long can be damaging not just for the Taj Mahal but for any other historical monument.

"Not only the Taj Mahal, if waterlogging persists at any archaeological monument it could be damaging. It may lead to the growth of weeds, water percolating into holes of mice or other animals. Old masonry usually has weep holes, water may seep into those. In addition to this, the moisture level may increase, so places, where there is old plaster, may get damaged," he said.

Dr Rajkumar Patel said that the extent of damage, if any, can be estimated only when the water level recedes. "When the flood water recedes, we will analyse how much is the moisture content, how much has been damaged. This is not just in particular to the Taj Mahal but for all other monuments," he said.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital was recorded below the danger mark on Wednesday. It was recorded at 205.25 meters against 205.46 meters at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The danger mark for the Yamuna stands at 205.33 meters. The river crossed its danger mark at 5 pm on July 10 following the incessant rains in the national capital.

In addition, several parts of Delhi witnessed water logging and flood-like situation following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund based in Haryana.

Considering the prevailing situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps as well as Pucca Buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

