Rising Price Spurs Cross-Border Fuel Smuggling From Nepal

Bahraich: As the fuel prices across the country have touched a historic high, Petrol and Diesel have been allegedly smuggled from Nepal in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

People are either driving their vehicle to the neighbouring county or bringing fuel in cans from there.

Even after presence of the Border Security Force (BSF), the people could be seen easily moving across the border. The locals said they are very disappointed with the soaring price of the fuel in the country and to save some money they bring the same from Nepal.

"Petrol price in India is high and it is cheap in Nepal. We are forced to bring it from there as we are able to save some Rs 12- 13 on one litre," said a local. Taking cognisance of the same Superintendent of Police, Sabha Raj said they will take strict action against those involved in the incident. "I have been informed about the matter. We will take strict action against those involved and will also take precautionary measures in the future," he said. The fuel price hike for the 16th consecutive day has caused inconvenience among the general public. Petrol is being sold at Rs 78.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 per litre in Mumbai. The cost of diesel per litre has also been increased to Rs 69.31 per litre in Delhi and Rs 73.79 a litre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) yesterday announced an increase in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and nearby areas, comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad as a result of the recent appreciation of dollar and revision in proportions of domestic gas allocation. CNG has increased by Rs 1.36 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. (ANI)