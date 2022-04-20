    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rising COVID-19 Cases In Uttarakhand Will Be Brought Under Control: CM Rawat

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on May 29 said cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the state, but will also stop because all the cases are related to the migrants who have returned. This will be brought under control, he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 500, which includes 4 deaths so far.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in