Rishikesh: Janki bridge to open to public on Nov 10

Rishikesh: The Janki suspension bridge in Muni Ki Reti area here is set to open to the public on November 10, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said on Saturday.

Built at a cost of Rs 48.85 lakh at Kailash Gate, the bridge will be an added attraction for tourists, the minister, who visited the site for an inspection, told reporters.

The Janki suspension bridge will open to the public on November 10. It will address commutation woes of residents of Narendra Nagar and Yamkeshwar assembly constituencies, Uniyal said.

Local farmers will be able to take their produce to Rishikesh Mandi far more easily with the inauguration of this bridge, he said.

Other motorable bridges in Rishikesh include those at Garur Chatti and Pashulok Barrage. Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, which is partially open to pedestrians, are other suspension bridges in the city.

—PTI