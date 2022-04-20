Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway likely open today

Narendra Nagar (Uttarakhand): The Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) in Narendra Nagar, which was closed for past 57 hours due to landslide, is expected to open by Wednesday evening, the local administration said.

The Highway was closed after it was blocked by the debris and boulders, due to landslide, caused by the heavy rainfall in the area.

The prices of essential products like milk and vegetables have increased in the city as movement of trucks carrying goods from Dehradun and Rishikesh remains halted following the clearing operation on the highway, an official told ANI.

Local taxi drivers are also facing a difficult phase due to the closure of the highway. —ANI