Rishikesh-Badrinath NH Blocked Due To Landslide In Tehri Garhwal

Dehradun: Traffic has been suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday.

Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit told ANI over the phone about the heavy landslide that struck the Totaghati area which led to traffic on Badrinath Highway being stopped. He said that road clearing work was in progress and since the magnitude of the landslide was high it could take some time to clear the road. Yesterday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the State. —ANI