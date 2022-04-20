Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway To Be Closed From March 22-31

Rishikesh: The Rishikesh-Devprayag-Badrinath Highway will remain closed for traffic from March 22 to March 31 for cutting of hardrock portions of the hills on the stretch under the all-weather Chardham road project.

Cutting of hardrock portions of hills between Kaudiyala and Devprayag is to be carried out on a war footing during the period to speed up work on the project, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

The construction agencies want to finish the rock cutting work especially in the hard rock portions on the route before the start of the Chardham Yatra season in April for the safety and convenience of pilgrims, he said. Light vehicles will be diverted to Devprayag-Khadi-Rishikesh route and heavy vehicles to Maletha-Pipaldali-Koti Colony-Chamba-Rishikesh Highway during the period, the official said. Police personnel and staff of the construction agencies will be deployed on the diversion points to guide traffic, Shanmugam said. PTI