Rishikesh AIIMS' State-Of-The-Art Approach To Treat Bladder, Prostate & Kidney Cancer

Rishikesh (The Hawk): There is a good news for the patients of bladder, prostate and kidney cancer. The Urology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh is equipped with latest technology for diagnosis and treatment of urological malignancies, and it also boasts of the state of the art da Vinci robotic system for minimally invasive surgeries.

Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive approach which allows complex surgeries to be performed with precision, with minimal morbidity to the patients, and the patients can be discharged, early as compared to the conventional open surgeries. has high-tech technology based treatment with the facility of Robotic surgery to diagnose the disease. During the surgery performed with this technique, while the risk of exposure is minimal, the patient is also discharged from the hospital early.

The Urology department of AIIMS Rishikesh has all the medical facilities and high technology for the diagnosis of urological cancers affecting urinary diseases, bladder, kidney, prostate, penis and testicles. In this department, surgery is also done with the help of robot based on new techniques of patients suffering from kidney, bladder and prostate cancer related to urinary disease.



Regarding this, Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS said that all the world class medical facilities based on state-of-the-art and excellent technology are available for diagnosis of urological cancer based on detailed investigations in AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that AIIMS is the only health institution in the state that facilitates robotic assisted surgery to patients suffering from kidney, bladder and prostate cancer. Experienced doctor's team is working in the Urology department of the institute for the treatment of cancer related diseases of urinary tract and male reproductive organs of men and women.



Associate Proffesor Dr. Ankur Mittal, Head of Department of Urology, AIIMS, Rishikesh, explained that the most common problem in urinary disorders is associated with prostate carcinoma. The prostate gland is found in men. It is a small gland, which weighs about 20 grams. According him the prostate gland produces sperm transporting semen. With age, diseases start to develop in this glandbook of most men. Especially in the elderly stage, this problem arising from urinary disease takes the form of cancer. In India, 8-9 percent of the population of one lakh people are suffering from kidney cancer. This figure of India is the highest compared to other countries of Asia.



Symptoms of prostate cancer

Problems while urinating, blood in urine, blood in the semen, discomfort in the pelvic area and pain in the spinal pain are included. Prostate cancer is diagnosed through screening, digital rectal examination and blood tests (ie serum PSA).

Symptoms of bladder cancer

blood in urine, pain while urinating, pain in pelvic (pelvic) and frequent urination.

Symptoms of kidney cancer

Blood in urine, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, fever and lump in abdomenstomach.

Dr Mittal said that due to lack of medical resources and lack of awareness, prostate cancer mortality in India is higher than other countries. Due to negligence of its symptoms, the disease becomes advanced by the time medical help is sought. serious. He said that treatment of all types of diseases related to kidney, bladder, penis and testicles are available in the Urology Department of AIIMS. In addition, surgical removal of the prostate (radical prostatectomy), radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy facilities are also available. Dr. Mittal said that DA Vinci Si Robot is now being used in prostate, bladder and kidney surgery using new techniques. He said that despite the ongoing pandemic due to the SARS CoV 2 virusis round of Covid epidemic, the Urology Department of AIIMS is running the Patient Clinic on all working days of the week and surgeries are being performed for those who need it.