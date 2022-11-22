Rishi, the suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner, was arrested for alleged rape

Chennai (The Hawk): R.L. Rishi, the suspended labour commissioner for Andaman and Nicobar, was detained on Monday when he arrived in Port Blair from Chennai for the suspected gang rape of a 21-year-old woman, according to officials.

The woman said that after being seduced with a government position, she was gang-raped at the house of former Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain. Sandeep Singh, also known as Rinku, a businessman from Port Blair, and Narain have already been taken into custody.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been offered by the police for information regarding Rishi's whereabouts.

Following the woman's allegation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, and on October 1 a FIR was filed.

She had protested that Rishi had been introduced to her by a few persons, and he had taken her to the Chief Secretary in response.

In her accusation, the woman also claimed that other other women had fallen into traps offering government employment, some of which had been filled.

